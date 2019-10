The 30 billion gang leader Davido, has signed Lil Frosh as the latest DMW act.

Davido who recently released a song titled ‘risky’ announced the new singing via his twitter page.

WELCOME LIL FROSH TO DMW/AMW/30BG !!!!! LETS GO!!! pic.twitter.com/WUosSO9j8D — Davido (@iam_Davido) October 25, 2019

Lil frosh who broke the net with his freestyles, has also featured Small doctor, Zinoleesky and other upcoming acts.