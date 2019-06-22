Mutiat Alli – Lagos

Many Djs in Nigeria have expressed disaffection with the way they are being treated and perceived in comparison to the music stars.

But to Nigeria-born international DJ, DJ Dozzy Ross based in Miami, USA, the reverse is the case. The Anambra-State born DJ with the real name, Dozie Udemadu,, believes Djs should be the ones ruling the scene and upholds that Djs make millions doing what they love.

In a phone chat with DailyTimes he said, ‘It’s lovely when you get paid for doing what you truly love. DJs are the heart of entertainment.

You can make a good career off it when you’re good at it. Disc Jockeying in the USA took me to places I never dreamt of going to.

I’ve had the opportunity to DJ in China, Dubia, Mexico , Belize , France, Jamaica, Aruba just to name a few. It’s now a respected craft/career and DJs make millions over here.

Continuing he said Djs are more important than the artistes because they are the ones who sustain the show and keep the show running while the artistes can only do little else.

” It comes down to branding. Long gone are the days where DJs are just DJs. We are artistes. DJs are the heart of entertainment.

Our music controls the crowd. A Musician can only perform for one hour max before people get bored of him. But a real and good DJ knows when to switch the tempo. When I DJ I’m the artist. I tell stories with the songs I play.

I’m very diverse. Not all DJs can do that. You have to understand the crowd and play what they want to hear and not what the DJ likes. Once you establish yourself as that DJ who can take people on a musical journey.

You automatically become a brand. People wanna come to your shows and listen. Even artists start trying to associate with you.

They want you to listen to their songs and play it. So it’s all about how good you are and how serious you take the act of disc jockeying. As a DJ all I need is 20 mins to get everyone’s attention then the rest is history,’ he said.

DJ Dozzy Ross is what you can call a professional DJ who got schooled by great minds in the craft. He trained in Atlanta by DJ D Cas of Connections DJs. He has a song with Tekno and Cap 1, an American rapper signed to 2 Chains. He is also working with Skales, Runtown and Ball Greezy.

By summer of this year he will be hitting the town with an EP of six songs complete with videos. His song making a good round on the radio waves is ‘Rihanna Body’ featuring Tekno and Cap 1.

“I’ve worked with the likes of Davido, Olamide, Tekno, Wizkid, Runtown, Skales, Timaya, Psquare , Tiwa Savage, Don Jazzy, to name a few. Also, I worked with Akon and went on tour with him for his USA tour 2017.

I’ve had so many memorable events but the highlight was going on a world tour with Wale and Akon. It was an amazing opportunity because I had to warm up the crowd before they performed.

I was amazed when I played for a white crowd in Alabama and they knew the lyrics to most of the afrobeats songs I played” he added.