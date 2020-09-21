Djokovic on anger show again at the Italian Open

By Elijah Odetokun

World number one Novak Djokovic has displayed yet another act of frustration at the Italian Open.

He was disqualified at the US Open and yet again smashed his racket during his 6-3 4-6 6-3 win over Dominik Koepfer in the Italian Open quarterfinals on Saturday.

“Well, let me tell you it’s not the first nor the last racket that I’ll break in my career.

I have done it before, I’ll probably do it again.

I don’t want to do it, but when it comes, it happens.

“That’s how I guess I release sometimes my anger.

And it’s definitely not the best message out there, especially for the young tennis players looking at me. “I don’t encourage that, definitely.

But, look, we’re all people. We all do our best.

There were times and periods when I don’t do that, and there are periods when I do.” he said.

The Serb was disqualified from the U.S. Open after inadvertently hitting a ball into a line judge’s throat during his fourth-round match against Pablo Carreno Busta.

Djokovic apologised after his US Open disqualification for inadvertently hitting a line judge with the ball and promised to take away valuable lessons from the incident.

“It’s always been part of my, I guess, training and recovery, as well, developing strong character and understanding myself on different levels, holistic approach to life.

That’s just me. Of course I’m not perfect. I’m doing my best.” the 17-time Slam champion said.