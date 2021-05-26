DJ Turbo D impressed with Turbo Tunes Vol. 4 Mixtape

By Mutiat Alli

DJ Turbo D continues to impress good music lovers as he dishes out another edition of Turbo Tunes Mixtape. One of the talented disc jockeys in Nigeria, DJ Turbo D dishes out an infused amapiano type of songs on Turbo Tunes Vol. 4 Mixtape.

He housed 60 new and trending Nigerian songs on this new mixtape to remind us that good music still exists. Songs from some of the Nigerian singers, the likes of Davido, Joeboy, Peruzzi, Fireboy DML, and Korede Bello alongside songs from some South African artistes, the likes of DJ Maphorisa, Jobe London, Mellow & Sleazy, Focalistic and more made it to the mixtape.

If you have sampled the third edition of the Turbo Tunes Series, you won’t give this fourth edition a doubt.

Turbo D who has made the Mixtape a ritual says there’s no stopping as he promised to deliver top-quality DJ Mix continually.