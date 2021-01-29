DJ Sexy J signs management deal with Tojons Records

By Mutiat Alli

With a good way kick off 2021; Multitalented Disc jockey, DJ Sexy J have officially signed a Management deal with Tojons Records to further help reposition her brand not just in Africa but globally.

Tojons Record was founded in 2020 making DJ Sexy J the first act to be signed on the entertainment outfit which caters for promotion , brand management , new artist recruitment, music publishing and copyright entertainment amongst others.

On signing DJ Sexy J, the CEO of the label, Mr. Odiase Osasu Tony disclosed that her versatility and zeal to always top her game necessitated her signing as the first official act on the label as we equally look forward to help reposition her brand.