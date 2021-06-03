DJ Sexy J set to release new song ‘ Catch the vibes’ featuring Mz Kiss

By Mutiat Alli

Multitalented Disc jockey, DJ Sexy J is sure not relenting on her move to up her game in the entertainment industry as she is set for yet another mind-blowing single release; this time around the former Police Officer turn entertainer teamed up with one of Nigeria’s female rapper, Mz Kiss on the song title ‘ Catch the vibe’.

Speaking on working with Mz Kiss, the prolific DJ noted that the rapper was easy to work with adding that she is a supporter of other females growing in the entertainment industry.

Produced by Juice; Catch the vibe’ is a party song and set to release come June 4th, 2021.