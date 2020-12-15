DJ Sexy J goes funky with ‘Shikobe’ featuring Musiliu Haruna Ishola

By Mutiat Alli

Multitalented Disc jockey, DJ Sexy J is sure not relenting on her move to up her game in the entertainment industry as she is set for yet another mind-blowing single release; this time around the former Police Officer turn entertainer teamed up with veteran Apala singer, Musillu Haruna Ishola in a song titled ‘ Shikobe’.

Speaking on working with the veteran musician, she disclosed that growing up she has been a fan of the Apala singer for long.

She said ‘ Aside from the fact that I have been listening and enjoying his works for long; when I find myself in the entertainment industry, I promised myself that I will one day work with the veteran and this is a dream come true for me’.

Haruna Ishola is a pleasant entertainer to work with as he was willing to make adjustments where necessary during the recording process of the song.

On the new song ‘Shikobe’ means to dance well and not to damage things; the new jam is however billed to be released on Christmas Day December 25, 2020.

This is however a way DJ sexy J is saying a big thank you to her fans all over the world for undying love and believing in the brand.