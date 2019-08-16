Daugher of Nigeria billionaire Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly called Dj Cuppy has dropped a new single titled Gelato.

The Nigerian act, featured Nigerian indigenous rapper, songwriter and dancer Zlatan Ibile.

DJ Cuppy on a mission went for summer vacation aboard touring Europe with her Billionaire Dad, Femi Otedola.

While on her summer trip she took a quick stop at Italy with her Dad just to have an Ice cream called ‘Gelato‘ and left the same day.

Turns out that the vacation paid off, as Nigerians are receptive to the tune after a magical studio section with zlatanibile.

she made a video of it which went viral with the hashtag #Gelato.

Check out the song.