DJ Chi Oriji Float ‘ Original Music Group’ to assist Aspiring Artists

By Mutiat Alli

Passionate disc jockey and serial entrepreneur DJ Chi Oriji in a bid to assist budding artist have formally float his independent music label, Orijinal Music Group, which is specially designed to discover the world’s greatest talents and help them reach their dreams.

The company is founded on the belief that all artists should be given the opportunity to remain authentic in their unique brand of music and be original in an industry dominated by mainstream pop culture.

Regardless of the genre of music that they are inclined to develop, DJ Chi Oriji wants Orijinal Music Group to be a safe haven where rising music stars can produce their songs and develop their craft further.

The committed founder is also determined to help artists grow holistically by being mindful of their overall well-being.

It is pertinent to note that Orijinal Music Group is designed to empower artists to be in control of their art form by giving them the tools and resources they need to master the different aspects of the music industry.

By training them to understand the process involved, from the production of their songs to the promotion aspect, DJ Chi Oriji is helping them realize their full potential and be ready for the industry’s real-life challenges.

DJ Chi Oriji launched his professional DJ career in 2013 and has since become one of the world’s most in-demand DJs both in the local and global music scenes.

He is best remembered as the headliner DJ for the Austin City Limits Festival in Texas and the Festivent de Levis in Quebec, Canada.

He is also the popular founder and curator of the Afrofest Tour, the largest African-Caribbean indoor festival attracting thousands of attendees per show.

It tours in ten key cities in the United States. Furthermore, he has also opened for the likes of Davido, Afro B, DJ Tunez, Sean Paul, Burna Boy, and Meg Thee Stallion.



At this point in his career, DJ Chi Oriji aspires to be one of the top youngest moguls in the music industry. He works to expand Orijinal Music Group internationally.

As he commits his life to raise the next stars of music, he will be leaving a lasting legacy that will impact lives for many years.