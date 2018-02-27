We distil water, hatch eggs, bake bread with power from Sun — students

Some students of Government College (Day Wing – Senior), Funtua, Katsina State are being celebrated after they innovated a solar thermal collector system.

The students, five of them, namely, Zaharaddini Suleiman, Ahmad Saidu, Mustapha Kabiru, Shuaibu Yusuf and Suleiman Yusuf, carried out the innovation under the supervision of their school’s Jet Patron, Malam Yazid Ahmad Rafindadi.

According to the innovators, the thermal collector system has the capacity to warm water, produce distilled water, hatch eggs, dry vegetables and raise the temperature of bread dough to speed up the baking process among others.

The device is targeted at reducing the use of electricity and other sources of power generated from fossil fuel and firewood and consequently curb deforestation, desertification and the effects of climate change.

The project appears timely given the fact that deforestation and desertification or desert encroachment, according to experts, have exposed the world to the dangers of climate change.

A statement from Katsina State Ministry of Education, Zonal Education Quality Assurance, Funtua, shedding light on the project, said: “Solar radiation is a blessing with the advent of today’s technology.

The multifunctional system was developed to warm water, produce distilled water, hatch eggs, dry vegetables and raise the temperature of bread dough to speed fermentation for baking processes, so that the life of people living in Sahel Savannah, and desert areas will be easier and convenient. This by extension will go a long way in curtailing incidences of deforestation and in turn avert desert encroachment”.

The statement continued, “Residential warm water, distilled water, incubator, dryer use to represent a large proportion of residential energy used. The residential energy consumption accounts for approximately one-third of the total energy consumption. This offers many benefits in terms of increasing market share and reducing the demand at generation level in an increasingly competitive environment”.