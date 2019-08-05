The Department of State Services (DSS) has called on Nigerians to disregard threat of revolution by Omoyele Sowore.

Also, the DSS confirmed that Sowore, who was to led a group known as RevolutionNow on a protest slated for August 5 was in the service’s custody.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the DSS, Peter Afunanya made the call while addressing newsmen in Abuja.

Afunanya said the arrest of Sowore was for threatening public safety, peaceful co-existence and social harmony in the country. According to him, the service is charged with the responsibility of managing, curtailing, containing and eliminating threats against national security.

“These threats include threats of sabotage, threats of subversion, threats of terrorism and of course, ethnic agitations, separatist agitations, economic sabotage and others.

“If we are operating as a responsible security organisation and someone is calling for revolution in Nigeria, we must understand the meaning of revolution. Primarily, it means a revolt, it means insurrection, it means insurgency, it means forceful takeover of government and we are operating a democratic system in Nigeria.

“Nigeria is not a banana republic and cannot suddenly be made one. So, the DSS will not just seat by and watch individuals or groups wanting to rise and threaten the peace and unity of the country,” he said.

The spokesman said that there is apprehension and anxiety among citizens as to what would happen next because of the threat, adding that “we want to use this opportunity to assure law- abiding Nigerians and the world in general that come August 5 Nigeria will remain peaceful and there will be no revolution.

“We want to also reiterate that the plot by some self seeking individuals and group to cause a breakdown of law and order, cause disaffection, disrupt social and economic services will not be tolerated.”

Afunanya said government has been elected democratically, adding that there would not be any forceful takeover by any individual or group. He said the DSS would work with other stakeholders to ensure that peace was maintained in the country.

He said that the service would do all it could within the law to discharge its responsibility to ensure peace and unity in Nigeria at all times.