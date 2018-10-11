Disease control: WHO, AUC strengthen ties to improve on health security in Africa

In its bid to curb the spread disease in Africa, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the African Union Commission (AUC) are strengthening their ties to tackle the health challenges facing the continent.

Speaking during a two-day meeting earlier this month in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, the two organizations through its Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) agreed to build better synergies through a joint task force and action plan.

Lamenting the enormous health challenges confronting African countries, the WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr Matshidiso Moeti said that the collaboration between WHO and Africa CDC will support Member States in saving lives.

The draft action plan according to the organisations identifies key areas for cooperation with particular emphasis on emergency preparedness and response, health security in the overall context of health systems strengthening and operational Framework of Collaboration between WHOM and the Africa Union Commission on the establishment of the Africa CDC agreed in 2016.

‘’A joint task force with five technical working groups will guide the efforts in the areas of partnerships and resource mobilization; monitoring the progress in implementing international health regulations; addressing the African Union Agenda 2063; public health emergency preparedness and response; strengthening surveillance and laboratory capacities; and antimicrobial resistance’’.

Also, the African Union Commissioner for Social Affairs, Amira Elfadil said that strengthening health systems and moving towards health coverage for all remain top priorities for African nations.

“The African Union Commission is promoting health strategies and policies to reach these goals. But this requires solid partnerships and collaboration. WHO’s technical expertise complements AUC’s ability to mobilize political support’’, she said.

WHO and Africa CDC also agreed on the creation of a joint work plan for 2019-2020, which identifies in detail how the two organizations will collaborate in implementing priority activities in the African region.

For his part, Dr John Nkengasong, the Director of Africa CDC said, “Africa is at a tipping point as it moves aggressively towards its integration agenda including free movement of people, open skies, and continental free trade agreements.

As such, we need to re-imagine our public health approaches to ensure efficiencies and harness all our assets. By working as one rather than duplicating our efforts we can more effectively respond to Member States’ needs.

“Ultimately, the main objective of Africa CDC is to build the capacity of Member States’’.

WHO and Africa CDC stressed the importance of having core values to aspire to and good communications for working closely together, and agreed on regular meetings and teleconferences at multiple levels within the organizations.