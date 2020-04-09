The Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) announced that they have agreed with the Federal Government to provide a two-month rebate of free electricity to their customers all over the country.

In a statement on Wednesday by the Executive Director, Research and Advocacy at the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), Barrister Sunday Oduntan said the decision was in recognition of the challenging effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the economic and daily lives of the customers.

Oduntan, doubles as the spokesman for the DisCos, said: “We are also completely aligned with the plans to ensure palliative measures, including free electricity supply to all Nigerians for two months, to make life easier, during the lockdown period. Details of implementation to come soon.”

Oduntan also said the initiative part of the fulfilment of the DisCos’ commitments to the nation as they align themselves with the efforts of the National Assembly and the Federal Executive to mitigate the hardships that are currently being borne by their customers and Nigerian citizens.

The DisCos commended the lawmakers, the Executive arm and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for their initiative adding that they are committed to working with them to ensure a more efficient power supply within the difficult period. T

The power firms also maintained their commitments to improving service delivery to the nation during this COVID-19 pandemic period and thereafter as they advised their customers to stay at home and stay safe.