Director accuses EFCC of Vendetta in investigation

PHILIP CLEMENT, ABUJA

Director of Finance and Administration in the Office of the National Security Adviser ( ONSA) Brigadier General Jafaru Mohammed has described his on- going trial for alleged conspiracy, stealing and money laundering by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission'( EFCC) a witch- haunt and personal vandetta by the Commission’s lead investigating team, CSP Sanusi Allyu Mohammed.

Brigadier Jafaru who works directly with National Security Adviser Mohammed in a petition against CPS Mohammed dated on 6th May, 2021 addressed to the Attorney General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice , Abubakar Malami requested AGF to review of the investigation case against him by a different team under Attorney General office.

The petition titled : ” petition against CSP Sanusi Aliyu Mohammed and his team at the EFCC”, Brigadier Jafaru chronicled his travails, witch- haunt in the hands of CSP Mohammed in days of sacked EFFC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu , a development he noted didn’t only caused him his promotion in the Army , also lead to subjecting his immediate family to harassment.

” In 2020, it was brought to my attention that the then Acting Chairman of the EFCC , CP Ibrahim Magu had initiated an investigation against me for alleged case

of conspiracy, stealing and money laundering. I enclosed herewith , my

response to the EFCC report on the said allegations dated 18 June 2020.

l understand there were other reports, which have not been made available fo me for up to this day to enable me respond adequately. Following an invitation, I voluntarily presented myself for interview before the EFCC, fortified in my belief in the constitutional presumption of innocence and the right to fair hearing.

Contrary to my expectations, and full cooperation with the operatives of the EFCC, it became clear to me that I am a subject of witch-hunting , personal vendetta, and a pawn in a complex web of power game orchestrated by the former acting Chairman of the EFCC, CP Ibrahim Magu through his allies, particularly, CSP Sanusi Aliyu Mohammed of the Kano Command of the EFCC”.

” I firmly believe that the investigation was part of Ibrahim Magu’s attempt to square up with his perceived enemies in government and has continued to influence his former staff in the use EFCC after his removal from office. Notwithstanding the sensitive nature of my office, I presented myself for two consecutive days before the EFCC and was interrogated by a five-man team of operatives for more than 13 hours on each day.

He said nothing incriminating was found on him after series of investigation by CPS Sanusi. Jaffaru said about a year after EFCC’s report and forfeiture proceedings were commenced, he had been under undue pressure to forfeit properties

EFCC investigators believed he own with no scintilla of evidence.

According to him, concerned that the owners of the properties were showing cause in court why their holdings should not be forteited , CSP Mohammed and his team continued to spread lies against him and office in the hope that this pressure might lead to a positive verdict for the EFCC in the forfeiture proceedings.

“‘ I have been subjected to media trial at great damage to me and my family. CSP Sanusi Aliyu Mohammed and his team in complete disregard for the protection of national security and confidentiality made available inconclusive reports to journalists who in turn have written news articles spreading false information about about the Office of the National Security Adviser”.

READ ALSO: Weekend of bloodbaths as lawlessness spreads

Jaffaru said he was convinced CSP Sanusi Alyu Mohammed is not working in the interest of justice and ,is incapable of conducting himself professionally.

” I have thus concluded that some elements within the EFCC are not committed to establishing the truth but are rather involved in a proxy war initiated by CP Ibrahim Magu.

I have been subjected to untold hardship, psychological trauma, and disruption in my career progression as a result of the mishandling of this investigation.

” The Honourable Attorney General may wish to note that as a result of the false reports and the media trial | was subjected to, I was denied promotion to my next rank in the Nigerian Army in December 2020 under the justification that I was under investigation”, he said.

He enjoined Malami to , in the interest of national security and the sensitive nature of his work and the functions of the Office of the National Security Adviser, to urge EFCC to desist from unauthorized release of information to the media and to prevail on EFCC , ” to show a single shred of evidence to the source of the funds upon which a case of fraud is being built against me”.

As at the time of filing this report, Daily Times Newspaper couldn’t contact the spokesman for the EFCC as his numbers were not reachable.