Dino Melaye thankful as youths prevent looters from his residence

A former lawmaker representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has escaped the invasion of looters at his residence.

Melaye who made this known in a tweet, on Tuesday,October 27, said the stormed his house in an attempt to plunder, Daily Times reports.

He thanked the people of his community, Aiyetoro Gbede in Kogi state, for preventing looters from invading his residence.

READ ALSO: NYSC deploys Army, Police, others at orientation camps nationwide

Melaye also thanked the security operatives for preventing what could have been a huge personal loss and damage should the house be looted.

He wrote, ”Community efforts stop hoodlums from attacking my house in Aiyetoro Gbede.

”I thank Okun Youths and Women. Security Agencies did well too. Above all I thank God Almighty. SDM”