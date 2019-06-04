Dino Melaye releases posters for Kogi governorship race

Controversial senator, Dino Melaye has released several posters, as he gets ready to fight to become Kogi State Governor in November.

In the posters on his Instagram page, Melaye will be contesting under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, but he has to emerge winner at the party’s primaries first before becoming its candidate.

In one of the posters, the caption reads: “Dino Melaye for Governor, Kogi State, Better with Dino.”

Another caption reads: ‘Kogi…Better with Dino as Governor,” among others.