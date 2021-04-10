Dino Melaye gets fresh appointment — Daily Times Nigeria

Dino Melaye, a former senator from Kogi State, has been elected Chairman of the Screening Committee for the South-West zonal executive congress by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Committee’s job is to screen all candidates for positions on the zonal executive committee.

Col. Austin Akobundu, the PDP National Organising Secretary, announced the appointment in a statement on Friday (rtd.)

Other members of the committee are Shetimma Laah, Ekeleme Ikieje and Egede Israel while Emilia Ezude will serve as Secretary to the committee.

Daily Times gathered that the exercise is scheduled for Saturday, April 10 at Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Meanwhile, Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have said Nigeria has become a failed state under the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

The PDP governors stated this in a communique after its meeting in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The governors called for urgent devolution of powers and restructuring, stressing that it had become imperative.

The PDP chieftains warned that “Nigeria cannot afford another civil war”.

According to them, the country was drifting due to insecurity and deteriorating relationship between various groups.

The governors observed that differences were being stretched to the limit “by a government that clearly lacks the capacity to govern”.

The meeting agreed that this has given rise to ethnic and tribal tensions, religious divisions, and various forms of social and political cleavages. The governors insisted that Nigeria is in dire need of leadership, “to avert the looming disaster”.