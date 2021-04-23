Digital Underground: Shock G Dies At 57

Shock G, known for his work with Tupac Shakur and the hit song “The Humpty Dance” by Digital Underground, has died.

According to his father, Edward Racker, the rap legend was discovered dead in a hotel room in Tampa on Thursday.

The cause of death is unknown, but there were no symptoms of injuries, according to our sources. Authorities will perform an autopsy, according to Shock’s father.

Shock G was the lead singer for the pioneering hip hop group Digital Underground, and for the group’s popular 1989 song and dance, he transforms into his alter ego, “Humpty Hump.”

Shock was also known for his collabs with 2Pac … he’s featured on Pac’s 1993 song “I Get Around” and he was one of the producers on Tupac’s 1991 debut solo album, “2Pacalypse Now.”

In fact, Shock G helped introduce 2Pac to the music world … Pac was a member of Digital Underground when he appeared on the group’s 1991 song and music video, “Same Song,” for his first published work.

Shock G was born and raised on the East Coast, but he eventually settled in Oakland, where he formed Digital Underground in the late 1980s with Chopmaster J and Kenneth Water.

In addition to his work with 2Pac, Shock G produced songs for Dr. Dre, Prince and KRS-One, just to name a few.

Shock G was 57.