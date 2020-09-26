Digital transformation key in achieving robust economic development – Expert

By Philip Clement

Achieving robust economic development can only be made possible if countries adopt digital transformation skills in executing policies and programme, a tech expert has said.

Mr. Peng Zhongyang, President of Enterprise BG, Huawei, stated this while delivering a keynote speech on the theme of “Paradigm Shift for Greater Value”. during a Huawei connect conference.

According to Peng, shift to a new paradigm of industrial digital transformation is urgently needed for the development of any society.

He said to drive industrial digitalization, focus on clients’ demands and synergy across five tech domains is vital to establish a digital ecosystem for mutual benefits.

According to Zhongyang, 2020 is an extraordinary year, witnessing explosive growth in technologies together with reforms in different industries.

By turning coal mines into digital structures for more than 10 scenarios, Huawei has achieved digital twining, making whole mining business digital and smart.

He further stated that “There are three decisive factors while digitalizing scenarios. The first one is the cutting-edge technology, allowing integration of ICT with core scenarios.

The second one is industry know-how, where we should seek industrial insights in depth and understand the industrial knowledge.

Finally, it is all about execution. That is to put all these into practice, turning theories into reality with continuous exploration and innovation.”

He said Huawei has built on the 100 scenario-based solutions, creating more industrial value associated with partners.

“You can’t find a new land with an old map,” Peng said, calling on clients to embrace changes, and craft a new paradigm of industrial digital transformation for a greater future,” he added.

Huawei connect 2020 is an annual flagship event hosted by Huawei for the global ICT industry.

This year’s event is geared towards exploring trends and opportunities in industry digitization; showcase advanced ICT technologies, products, and solutions.