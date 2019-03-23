Digital currency platform unveils BrodaShaggi brand ambassador

Ladesope Ladelokun

Tradefada, a digital currency platform has unveiled popular comedian actor Samuel Perry as a brand ambassador with a brand new 2016 SUV Honda pilot model.

The entertainer, who is widely known as Brodashaggi for his Oya hit me comedy skit inked the deal with the cryptocurrency exchange the company in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Perry said he was delighted that more privately owned companies have begun investing in creativity by empowering the practitioners.

Aside from being an ambassador for the number one digital currency platform in Africa, Perry said he was also an investor in cryptocurrency trade, adding that Tradefada is legitimate and promises a return on investment.

According to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Tradefada Mr. Seun Dania the deal will see the actor as the face of the brand for the next five years with an option to renew the contract upon the expiration of the endorsement deal.

Dania said that Tradefada, which is registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission supports hard-working individuals who are creative, adding that trading with Tradefada comes with assurances such as asset, price, and quantity among others. “We buy and sell at the best the rate in Nigeria,” he said.

He said that Tradefada supports a lot of organizations such as blockchain user group in Nigeria which organizes other conferences that educate individuals on the value of digital currency exchange, banking and stock exchange.

“Countries like China, Venezuela and Japan are already adopting cryptocurrency. We had eras when we traded in cowries and paper which we are now, but that is shifting now as we are involving into E-banking.

The next phase in the nearest future is the cryptocurrency space which is inevitable. Right now, the cryptocurrency is worldwide and it is a multi-billion dollar industry.

You see banks like JP Morgan who have come up with their own currency. It is a credible institution. We strongly believe that cryptocurrency is the future and it is high time we tapped into it,” he said.

Dania who is also the executive producer of a movie titled Nimbe, which campaigns against the use of the drug, took journalists and guests on a painting exercise to express something that says no to drugs on canvass.

The painting on canvass was part of Tradefada company’s way to the campaign against the use of drug among youths in Nigeria.