Diddy and Cassie ends 11-year-old relationship

The Shade Room has broken the news that Cassie and Diddy are over with their 11-year-old relationship together.

According to The Shade Room, the rumour of their split recently surfaced after blogger LoveBScott claimed that music and entrepreneur, Diddy is having deep romance with 26-year-old model, Jocelyn Chew.

The singer’s rep has confirmed about their breakup in a statement which was shared with TSR. The rep said that Cassie and Diddy had called it quits months ago.

LoveBScott further added that Diddy was seen with Jocelyn in Miami having great time together at the end of last month.

They were also reportedly captured at Drake’s show at the Staples Center in LA recently.

But for Cassie, she has decided to unfollow almost everyone on her Instagram page, including Diddy.

By the way, have you seen Jocelyn – Diddy’s alleged new love?

Meet her.