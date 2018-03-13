Dickson yet to visit storm ravaged Biseni one week after disaster

One week after a devastating rainstorm hit communities in Biseni Clan in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa, the State Governor, Seriake Dickson is yet to visit the area to commiserate with the people with a view to providing succor for them.

The member representing Yenagoa/ Kolokuma/ Opokuma Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon Doye Diri and the lawmaker representing Yenagoa Constituency 3 at the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon. Gentle Emelah have all visited the people of Biseni with a call on the state government and other relevant agencies to come to the aid of the people.

The rainstorm which the locals described as hurricane had de-roofed no fewer than 70 buildings, including schools, residential houses and churches and destroying other properties worth millions of naira.

It was gathered that the areas worst hit by the rainstorm are Kilama, Tein,Tambiri,Egbebiri communities within Biseni.

The paramount Ruler of Kilama, Chief Difference Nemiya, told newsmen during a visit to community that the incident also destroyed many plantain plantations and farm crops as well as economic trees.

” This natural disaster is the worst I have witnessed in this community, there was one that happened in the year 2000, but it was not this bad, as we speak we are still counting our losses and the community is in an emergency mode”, he lamented.

Speaking after a visit to the community, the lawmaker representing Yenagoa Constituency 3 in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Gentle Emelah described the extent of damage caused by the rainstorm as “massive”.

He said over thirty buildings were affected, “buildings were de-roofed, personal buildings, public buildings, schools, even churches were not spared; economic trees and electric poles. In the final count, about 12 electric poles were pulled down.

“It’s something one could describe as a hurricane, if it were to be in the Western countries; they would have given it a name, ‘Hurricane Biseni’. It’s a very serious issue and people are rendered helpless and we expect that the government should step in immediately to see what they can do to alleviate the suffering of the people because a lot of properties have been damaged”.