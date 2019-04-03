Dickson to NYSC DG: Go after those who molest, abduct corps members on election duties

The Bayelsa State governor, the Honourable Seriake Dickson has called on the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Major General Suleiman Kazaure to complement the efforts of the state government in fishing out those who manhandled corps members during the 2019 elections.

The governor who spoke when the Director General paid him a courtesy call on him in Yenagoa, said the call has become imperative in view of the reckless manner leaders of the All Progressives Congress have been compromising the security architecture of the state.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media Relations, Mr Fidelis Soriwei, Governor Dickson described corps members as critical national assets that need the support and protection of every right thinking individual to enable them carry out their assignments effectively.

He decried the abduction and molestation of the NYSC members in parts of the state where some of them were forced by APC faithful to write non-existent results in favour of their party during the general elections.

While commiserating with the NYSC family over the killing of two corps members at Swali, a suburb of Yenagoa, the governor described the incident as a cult-related activity.

The governor, who urged the Director General to take stringent measures against such acts, noted that the state government has already begun the process of bringing those found culpable to book.

His words, “I want you to take a tough position whenever and anywhere your corps members who are posted on electoral assignment are manhandled and held hostage as some criminals parading themselves as APC leaders in Bayelsa State do from time to time.

“We feel very strongly about this but as you know, the security architecture of our country leaves very little room for a governor. So, I need you to take a tough line on all politicians who behave like criminals.

You can help to make a case because security knows no partisan divide and boundary.

“Since 2015, there are people who say they are APC leaders, who use the name of the President and Federal Government to intimidate security people and promoting crimes, criminality and brigandage in the name of politics.

“They don’t allow security personnel to do their jobs. So, the security architecture that we have painstakingly built over the years has been somewhat compromised. So we are now contending for space with non state actors, which should not be.”

Assuring the NYSC of his administration’s continued support, the governor said the state government has approved a 100 percent upward review of corps member’s monthly allowance with effect from this month.

Governor Dickson also promised to complete the ongoing permanent orientation camp in Kaiama, headquarters of the Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area before leaving office next year.

To enhance the safety and security of corps members, he said government has already provided special communication line to them for prompt response in the case of any emergency.

Earlier, the Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Major General Suleiman Kazaure said he was in the state to inspect facilities at the NYSC Orientation Camp.

Major General Kazaure expressed gratitude to Governor Dickson for supporting NYSC in terms of building a befitting permanent orientation camp as well as upward review of Corps members’ welfare allowances.

The NYSC Director General was accompanied on the Courtesy visit by the Director, Special Duties, Mr Hilary Nasumu, the State Coordinator, Mrs Bolade Loto, and Special Assistant to the Governor on NYSC Matters, Mr Suoyo Appah.