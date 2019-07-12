By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Bayelsa state Governor, Seriake Dickson has allayed the fear of implosion in the race for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket ahead of the November 16 gubernatorial poll in spite of the increase in the number of aspirants.

The governor said the high number of persons within the state government circle aspiring to contest the governorship election will not cause disaffection within the PDP family in the state under the aegis of the ‘Restoration’ team.

Prominent among Dickson’s inner cabinet who have picked the party’s nomination form are the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tamela Okara, his Chief of Staff, Talfoh Ongolo and the Deputy Governor of the state, John Jonah

Sources close to the governor said the ‘Restoration’ family within the Bayelsa state chapter of the PDP which controls over 80 per cent of the party has said that it would only back one of its own for the governorship primary.

Special Adviser to the governor on Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei, quoted the governor as having called on members of the ‘Restoration’ team with interest to contest the governorship election to pick the party’s form for the process of consultations to begin on Tuesday.

“The governor said that three aspirants had earlier approached the leadership of the party and the ‘Restoration’ caucus to indicate interest in line with the decision of the governor to approach the issue of candidate selection for the next election with prayers and consultations.

“The governor expressed happiness that several members of the ‘Restoration’ team have come out to indicate interest in the governorship contest. He said that the expanding number of aspirants from the fold of the ‘Restoration’ team under his leadership show the existence of large number of highly competent and dedicated men of repute who are prepared to undertake the crucial mission of leading the state after me.

“The governor has said severally that the party’s candidate would be a member of the ‘Restoration’ team and must have the qualities of being steadfast and loyal and would be product of wide consultation.

“Governor Dickson said that with the successful conclusion of the prayers and fasting session, all members of the ‘Restoration’ team with the ambition to govern the state should make their interest known to the party so that they can get the form,” said the media aide.

The statement also quoted the governor as calling on Bayelsans to make dispassionate assessment of the aspirants for the ‘Restoration’ team to make the crucial decision on who to back in the primaries, adding that every members of the caucus would be supported for continuity and stability in the governance of the state.

The governor stressed that the assessment by the state is crucial as it would form the basis upon which a final decision would be made, insisting that “the team has taken a decision to back one of its own to contest the primaries of the PDP in the state.

“The Restoration team is inclined to support a candidate from the caucus for the governorship ticket because of the imperative of continuity and stability in governance.

“It is on the basis of this that any member of the team who has an ambition is called upon to pick the form. The caucus shall make all the necessary arrangements for consultations within the caucus of the PDP before taking a final decision on who to support.”

He added further that adequate mechanism has been put in place for feedback from the citizens, in addition to wide consultations within the party and the entire state upon which a decision would be taken on who should be backed in the primaries