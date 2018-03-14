Dickson swears in 24 new Special Advisers

A former chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Bayelsa State, Nathaniel Ngo-Sylva was among the new set of 24 Special Advisers sworn into office on Tuesday by Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa in Yenagoa.

Ngo-Sylva was among the former APC members who recently defected to the PDP, and while inaugurating them, Dickson said the gesture was to make good his promise of reintegrating returnee members into the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP.

Delivering his charge during the swearing in ceremony in Government House, Yenagoa, Governor Dickson expressed his administration’s determination to appoint more youths and women into leadership positions.

In a statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Francis Ottah Agbo, the Governor, said more than 90% of the new Special Advisers are youths, in line with the government’s policy of building a critical mass of experienced future leaders.

Governor Dickson, who stressed the need for the elderly in the political class to create space for the young ones to assume leadership roles, said the recent appointments signal the commencement of the renewal of the restoration government.

While congratulating the Special Advisers on their appointments, he noted that, their appointments were made in recognition of the various supportive roles they have been playing from the inception of his administration.

His words: “We are preparing the ground for the emergence of a new set of leaders not just of this state, but of the Ijaw nation and the Niger Delta; leaders that will compete favourably with their peers from any part of the country and other parts of the world.

“We have deliberately brought in young people even to the cabinet and we have also brought in over 20 women who are Special Advisers. Today, we are now expanding the process more, by identifying brilliant, capable, well-informed, dedicated, hardworking and loyal young leaders carefully selected from all the local government areas.

“We have prepared the groundwork for you all to come in and get as close as possible to the inner recesses and get exposed to the intricacies and challenges and political service and leadership at this level.

“What we want to leave behind and be known for, beyond all the investments we are making is solid base of human capital which is the most important ingredient any human society needs. No society can move forward unless it has a crop of well-informed, experienced set of leaders.”

The Special Advisers are, Basil Kenbo, Salvation Ebena, Douye Koroye, Adokeme Godwin, Wisdom Fouyeri, Asu Ekiye, Alfred Kemepado and the Chairman, Ijaw Youth Council, Central Zone, Barrister Tari Porri.

Also sworn in as Special Advisers are, Sinkumo Ekisah, Okobokakpo Ombu, Orufa Boloubo, Embeleakpor Apere, Prince Isiki, Richard Ibegu, Aboye Odibukuma, Vote Salem Avworharie, Victor Ebiyekon and Lumumba Lokiri Odudu.

Others are, Ebikeme Okiringa, Preye Okoriye, Bomo Serace, Nathaniel Ngo-Sylva, Randy Emeli and Asanakpo Oyinkuro Lucky.

Governor Dickson also inaugurated Jacob Kurobo as Secretary of the Bayelsa Volunteers.