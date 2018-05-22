Dickson to leaders: Show restraint in application of power

Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson, has urged the political class to show restraint in the use of power ahead of the 2019 general elections. Dickson also called on politicians and indeed all Nigerians to give priority to the conduct of free fair and peaceful elections in the country.

A press statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Francis Agbo, quoted the governor as having made the comment on Monday in Kaduna while speaking at a meeting with top leaders and members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the residence of the former National Caretaker Committee Chairman and Governor òf Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi.

Dickson who called for peace stated further that it was important for political players to be considerate and be civil in relating with fellow citizens in the respective parties. He stressed that political players should treat one another because according to him, “in the end, we are all brothers and sisters irrespective of party and religious affiliations.”

On the upcoming rescheduled local government elections in Kaduna, the governor sued for peace and urged the political actors to play by the rule of the game of politics.

He also commended the PDP in the state for their resilience and congratulated them for winning four out of the 18 local government councils where elections held on 12th May. Dickson expressed confidence that the PDP will do well in the supplementary elections into the remaining five local government councils.

Kaduna State PDP Chairman, Dr Felix Hassan Hyat thanked the Governor for the visit, adding that it will boost the morale of the PDP. He particularly praised the Governor for building bridges across the Niger, stressing that the state chapter of the PDP is fully in support of his drive to restructure Nigeria.

He said: “We as a people want anything that can move Nigeria forward. On the restructuring of Nigeria, we want the governor to continue to build consensus among leaders and people of Nigeria across party and religious lines on this restructuring.

He said the PDP in Kaduna State is United and prepared to take over power at the centre even in the face of intimidation from the APC and the security agencies. We commend your leadership qualities and what you are doing to build bridges across the Niger”

Former Chairman of the PDP Caretaker Committee, Makarfi commended the governor for his sincerity and dedication to the unification of the PDP and indeed the country. While describing the Governor as a patriot, Makarfi wished the Governor well in his political career.