Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state has sacked his Special Adviser on Talent and Gender Development, Mrs. Helen Bob, over alleged misconduct and indiscipline.

The special adviser’s sack was announced in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, on Thursday in Yenagoa.

The statement said Bob was relieved of her duties for gross misconduct, indiscipline and irresponsibility.

“Mrs. Helen Bob was dismissed for repeated acts of gross misconduct, indiscipline, irresponsibility and acts unbecoming of a person occupying the position of special adviser.

“Mrs. Bob was among 130 special advisers engaged by the governor to render necessary services to the state and to give a sense of belonging and legitimate support to party members,” the statement reads in part.

Meanwhile some analysts have attributed Mrs. Bob’s sack to her divergent views concerning the outcome of the recently concluded Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in the state.

Reacting to her sack, Mrs. Bob said she was not surprised at the development, and thanked the governor for giving her the opportunity to serve.

“I am happy to have stood for the truth; frankly speaking, I am a woman of truth and will always stand by it. Gov. Seriake Dickson has done very well not to have ignored my comments which of course, I know must have touched his heart.

“And the gods of the land will be so proud of a true Izon daughter; truth is very bitter, this is not a surprise at all,” she said.

She however stated that her sack came belatedly because she was already out to speak against the mismanagement of PDP in Bayelsa state.

Bob was a former Chairman of Brass Local Government Area of the state. (NAN)