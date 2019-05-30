Dickson decries attack on judiciary, says it’s a threat to Nigeria’s foundation, democracy

Patrick Okohue

Bayelsa State governor and Chairman Peoples Democratic (PDP) Governors Forum, the Hon Henry Seriake Dickson, has said that the attack on the Judiciary by some political actors was a threat to the nation’s foundation and the development of democratic governance in the country.

The governor said that the onslaught on judiciary was aimed at weakening and destroying its independence which should be condemned.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, quoted Governor Dickson as having made the comment during the swearing-in of two new High Court Judges at Government House, Yenagoa.

Those sworn-in are, Justice Ineikinimi Uzakah, a former Registrar of the High Court, and Justice Abasi Youngman, former Acting Director, Civil Litigation Department, Ministry of Justice.

The governor, who called on Nigerians to give the necessary support and encouragement to the Judiciary as an independent arm of government, said that the importance of judiciary to the growth of democracy cannot be over emphasized as the Judges are the final arbiter in disputes between individuals and organisations under the Nigerian constitution.

His words: “Today I want to use the opportunity to call on the political leaders our country not to tear down our Judiciary, not to tear down the place of the Judiciary in their quest for power, domination and control because by so doing, you will be tearing down the foundations of our country.

“The constitution under which all of us have been brought together has created room for all organs of government, the same constitution that vest control of resources, for example, on a federation, that same constitution has prescribed a role and a place for our judiciary to be an impartial arbiter.”

He applauded the nation’s courts, especially the Apex Court for displaying courage despite being faced with difficult circumstances and harsh environment to administer justice in accordance with expectations.

Governor Dickson who described the newly sworn-in High Court Judges as gentlemen reminded them of the high nature and calling of the office, and urged them to use the law as a shield for the people and administer it to all irrespective of status.

“Today is a thing of joy where two worthy gentlemen have been elevated to the bench with enough experience acquired. So I charge and remind you of the high nature and calling of the office and remind you also to administer justice to all our people who come to your court.

“Remember to use the law as a shield of our people and not to use the law to add to the terrible condition and circumstances under which our people live. The law should be a servant of our people, the law should be a defendant of our people, it should be invoked for the right causes and justice should be administered to all irrespective of status”.

Also, the Bayelsa State Chief Executive commended the leadership provided by the state Chief Judge, Justice Kate Abiri, and praised the Judiciary in the state as one of the most stable, productive, hardworking and reputable in the country.

He called for elevation of more Judges to decongest the work load of Judges in order to ensure speedy dispensation of cases.