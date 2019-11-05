The Bayelsa States governor, Hon Seriake Dickson, has expressed optimism that the November 16 governorship election in the state will be peaceful and that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidate, Senator Douye Diri, will emerge tops.

Dickson who spoke when he led prominent personalities within and outside the country to observe his valedictory state annual thanksgiving service where he thanked God for finding him worthy to be used as an instrument to engender peace, stability and appreciable development in the state, warned against killings, violence during political campaigns.

Speaking on the election, he said: “The forthcoming elections will be free, fair and credible and our candidate, Senator Douye Diri will win the election. This is the only way we can continue the developmental path taken by me.

“It has been eight years that we started this and I thank God for using me as an instrument to serve the people of Bayelsa. It is a great honour. He used me to build this Ecumenical Centre.

“I want to thank you all, the men women and youths of this state who keyed into my policies and we pray that those who want to destroy this state do not get there,” he said.

Highlighting some of the achievements of his administration, the governor thanked God for giving him the wisdom to institute the State Annual Thanksgiving Day Celebration by law to give God His proper place.

According to him, “critical infrastructure such as roads, health facilities, the airport, educational facilities and public buildings including the Ecumenical centre are some of the lofty projects that have elevated the status of Yenagoa, the state capital.”