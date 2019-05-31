Dickson advises voters to reject cultists, ungodly politicians

By Akam James, Yenagoa





Bayelsa state Governor, Seriake Dickson has urged the people of the state to reject cultists and ungodly politicians aspiring to govern the state after his tenure in 2020.

“No cultist will ascend the seat of power in Bayelsa, none who will initiate our sons or brothers and sisters before they get one patronage or appointments or the other. And that is happening in some states, but it will not be our portion in Jesus Name,” the governor declared.

Dickson appealed to the people of Bayelsa to ensure that politicians with the habit of using political appointments as bait to lure people into the destructive fold of cultism are not allowed to have access to political power in the state.

In a statement by his Special Adviser, Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei, the governor was quoted making the appeal at the monthly ‘praise night’ for May in Yenagoa.

The governor called on the people to be vigilant and supportive to the party, and to await the discovery of the leader God has picked to rule the state after him.



He stressed that the person anointed to lead the state was known to God and is waiting to be discovered, just as he predicted that the governorship contest in the state would be characterized by a lot of trials, temptations and fierceness among the contenders.

He said that “you should be vigilant and support your party and government. Pray for God’s direction. This earth has no power to give what God has not given. The leader God has anointed is there. He is waiting to be discovered.



“There will be a lot of trials, temptation because the price of Bayelsa is very high. Don’t be surprised if the conflict gets fierce. It will get hot before it gets cold. From 2012 to date, they did a lot of things, but we are still standing and counting.

“With your support, no man or woman who subscribes to evil, who does not know what is good, what is godly, shall ascend the throne, no one who initiates our children to cultism will be there.”



The governor also restated his call on the leadership of the ruling Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) to give between 20 to 30 per cent of the councillorship positions as well the rural development areas to women and youth.



He said that the women and the youths should be encouraged with political positions as a reward for their wonderful support for the party over the years.