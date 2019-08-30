President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the few Nigerians abroad indulging in criminal activities do not represent the values of majority of the people of the country.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a statement in Abuja, said President Buhari stated this when he met with leaders of the Nigerian community living in Japan.

The meeting is on the sidelines of the seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7), on Thursday in Yokohama, Japan.

The President declared: “Let me also say that there are few Nigerians in the Diaspora that are giving us a bad name by engaging in criminal activities.

“These Nigerians are a minority, they do not represent the values of our country and I plead with them to change their ways.

“We will not condone any crime whether at home or abroad and we will also not allow these Nigerians define us as a people with reputation for criminality.”

While urging Nigerians in Japan to be good ambassadors of their fatherland, the President said that “I am personally very happy that there are millions of Nigerians all over the world, like you here, who are truly making us proud.”

He described majority of the over 17 million Nigerians in Diaspora as “the face of Nigeria globally and our ambassadors for good. Many of our Diasporas, like your good selves here today, have excelled in varying fields of endeavour, both professionally and individually.

“You have also made significant and overwhelmingly positive contributions to your Nigerian and international host communities. You have continually been a positive bridge between Nigeria and the world. It is not an easy feat and we commend you, salute your courage and efforts.”

According to him, Japan is at the cutting edge of technology and efficiency, two very important attributes that Buhari stated can play a role in improving Nigeria’s capacity for development.

Buhari urged members of the Nigerian communityto continue to contribute their quota by helping to develop their host country and Nigeria as well.

He added: “I look forward to your inborn gift, ability and capacity in taking up this challenge” and commended many of them who have been “positively impacting the Nigerian economy through financial home remittances, promoting international trade in Nigerian commodities, music, culture, tourism, sports, and education.”

In her remarks, Chairman, Diaspora Commission, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who coordinated the event, described the President as “the most Diaspora-friendly leader we have had in Nigeria.”

The event, according to the presidential aide, witnessed a parade of the brightest and best of our citizens, plying their trade in Japan.