Diamond Bank partners EDC over International women’s day.

Diamond Bank partnered with the Enterprise Development Center (EDC) of the Pan Atlantic University, Lagos in celebration of the international women’s day , while lending its voice to the call for more women in the society to continually press for progress, continue in their identified purpose and ultimately to pursue their passions.

The event , which was a gathering of influential female thought leaders was held at the Enterprise Development Center of the Pan African University, Lagos.

Keynote Speaker; Principal Consultant, DRNL Consult LTD, Ronke Onadeko stated that women are wired in their DNA to find answers to even the most problematic scenarios. She pointed out that women should continually look deeper to find solutions to the way they are perceived in the society.

She advised the women present to continually support one another while looking to inspire those coming through, to acquire skills and pass those skills unto others, to join women networks in order to cultivate relevant relationships and to ensure they join conversations progressively driving women empowerment. She said the time had come for women to raise their voices and be heard.

CEO, Ebony Life TV, Mo Abudu in her speech, charged women to continuously challenge themselves in order to reach new heights. In her words: “You have to go out of your comfort zone and continuously challenge yourself. Also know that, no matter the challenges that exist, they are there for you to overcome them”.

Co –Founder, Purple Foundation for The Girl Child, Mary Akpobome , who was one of the panelists on the day, stated that the society is filled with young men who want to achieve success real quick, without hard work and young women whose primary goal is to slay. She communicated to those present at the event that one of the highest powers women have is the power of influence and it was high time more women started exercising their ability to influence situations to achieve positive outcomes.

The event, which witnessed an appreciable turn out, also had two panel sessions where the panelists discussed on topics ranging from how women could achieve their dream by going after their passions, through to problems associated with women in the society and how they could be addressed.

Diamond Bank’s partnership with the Enterprise Development Centre in driving women empowerment is in line with its commitment to go beyond banking to positively affect lives of its customers and the general public.

It will be recalled that Diamond Bank was recently commended by the Women’s World Banking community in recognition of its efforts in deepening financial inclusion amongst women in Nigeria.

Adesola Afolabi