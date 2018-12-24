Diamond Bank makes mobile banking easier for everyone

Like this: Like Loading...

Nigeria’s leading retail bank, Diamond Bank, has announced the launch of new exciting features on its mobile app to provide customers unrivalled experience in bill payments and their respective business transactions. Speaking on the new features, Sam Aneke, Head, Transaction and Electronic banking, Diamond bank, told newsmen that the upgraded Diamond mobile app does not require customers to log-in to carry out quick transfers, pay bills and apply for quick loans up to N150,000 on the home page of the app. “We are pleased to announce the launch of new exciting features on the Diamond Mobile app. The new features allow our app users do more to suit their lifestyles. Customers can now maintain standing instructions for recurring transfers, access Naira Box events, and explore other related services. Non- customers of the bank can also access the Diamond mobile app home page for instant account opening, bill payments and more. “With the new upgrade of the Diamond mobile app, Diamond bank has once again demonstrated its commitment to being at the forefront in offering technological solutions that makes banking an exciting, convenient and secure experience for customers” Aneke concluded. In a statement by the Media Relations Officer, Ezechinyere Anyanwu the Diamond mobile app has over three million registered users and has been reviewed by several tech bloggers and experts within and outside Nigeria who have applauded the app for its flexibility, easy to use features and an absolute time saver. To explore and enjoy the new features of the Diamond mobile app, simply download or upgrade your Diamond mobile app from your play store and app store.