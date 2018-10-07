DG Yaman warns APC not to tamper with guber results

The Director General of Yaman Campaign Organisation, Hon Olabode Towoju has warned the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), not to tamper with the results of the Saturday’s governorship primaries in Kwara.

Towoju who said this on Sunday while addressing the press at the collation centre of the governorship primaries in Ilorin insisted that from available figures, Shuaib-Abdullahi Yaman was coasting to victory.

The DG alleged that the result of the election has been manipulated in favour of a particular governorship aspirant.

Towoju was of the view that any attempt to manipulate the result to edge Yaman out would be resisted.

“All we are saying is that they should announce the results as received from the voting centers without any manipulation.

“Members of APC in Kwara have spoken with one voice and have elected the candidate of their choice, so the mandate should be respected,” he said.