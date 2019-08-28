Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has said that the development of the state is a collective responsibility that should not be hindered by personal, ethnic, religious or political leanings.

The governor stated this on Wednesday in Asaba when members of the Delta state Council of Traditional Rulers led by their Chairman, the Obi of Owa, Emmanuel Efeizomor II, visited him.

While urging Deltans to be passionate about the development of the state, the governor said that citizens of the state owes it a duty to contribute to its development and called on them to use the opportunities available to impact positively on the lives of the people.

Okowa assured that his administration would remain focused and pursue programmes that would attract investors, adding that Delta is a peaceful state open for investment.

He commended the traditional rulers for their contributions toward the realization of the prevailing peace in the state.

“Traditional rulers in this state have done so much for us; you are architects of peace in our state because when the various kingdoms are at peace with themselves, God will bless the state.

“I urge you to continue to talk with our people so that this peace will be consolidated. I have found that there is so much love among the traditional rulers. I hope that the political class will learn to show love to one another and collectively, we will develop our state,” he said.

Earlier, Obi Efeizomor II had told the governor that they were in Asaba to felicitate with him on his 60th birthday celebrated on July 8.

“We are here to felicitate with you on your birthday. We know that you love us so well and we thank God, the creator of the universe, for granting you the grace to clock and celebrate your 60th birthday.

“It was a thing of joy to all of us and entire Deltans,’’ the monarch stated.

High point of the visit was the presentation of a birthday gift by the royal fathers to the governor.