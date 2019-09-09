Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

Officials of the Development Control Department yesterday demolished no fewer than 30 houses and other structures in Paipe Community, along Idu railway station, in Abuja over alleged encroachment on approved layouts and road corridors in the area.

Speaking during the exercise, Assistant Director, with the Department of Development Control, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Oyewale Oyedola, said owners and occupiers of the affected structures were given prior notice to vacate the place within seven days.

Although, majority of the affected residents, who claim ignorance of the alleged encroachment complained about the one-week demolition notice given to them, Oyedola revealed that the current exercise is not the first, as the agency’s officials had two years ago carried out the same exercise on the layout.

“Over three weeks ago, we gave them notices that they should vacate and start moving their valuables, and they failed to do so. We had no other option that to come and start moving them.

“We had done the same demolition here and we have been telling them severally, that they should not be buying lands from the local chiefs.

“We know areas that have been mapped out and granted approval as a layout, if such a thing is coming up, you cannot close our eyes and say that we don’t see it. So, it is our work to make sure that the master plan is protected,” he stressed.