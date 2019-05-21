Deteriorating health care: Minister indicts State governors of under-funding health services

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

States governors must be held responsible for the deteriorating health care services in the country, the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole has said.

The minister also said 14 states of the federation are yet to show interest in the Basic Health Cars Fund .

Addressing the Senate at plenary on Tuesday, Prof. Adewole pleaded with the Senate to intervene by calling State governors to take health care service provision a priority.

Recall that the Senate two weeks ago summoned Adewole to brief the legislature on the deteriorating State of medical facilities and healthcare provision at teaching hospitals across the country.

Adewole emphasised the need for State governments to invest in secondary healthcare to take care of primary and secondary healthcare issues.

The minister said it is unfortunate that Tertiary health care at teaching hospitals are overburdened because some states government has failed in their responsibility in providing primary and secondary healthcare services.

