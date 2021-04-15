Destiny of Akwa Ibom in your hands, Akpabio tells indigenes, others

Senator Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and former Governor of Akwa Ibom State has reminded the citizens of the state that the state’s growth and infrastructure revival remain in their hands.

Senator Akpabio, who spoke at the inauguration of the Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum (ADF) in the senatorial districts of Eket and Uyo on Wednesday, described the Forum as apolitical, not affiliated with any political party or person, but rather an amalgamation of people who yearn for dependable and efficient leadership in the state.

“The urban dualization of Eket is in your hands,” Akpabio told the thousands who had gathered to witness the case.

You now have control of the dualized road that will connect the entire Eket Senatorial District, which produces all of the crude oil.

We did our best, but we weren’t able to accomplish anything. You hold the future of our people in your hands. Our children’s empowerment is in your hands. Akwa Ibom State’s life and death are in your hands.”

READ ALSO: Stop playing the Ostrich, Obaseki fires back at FG over printing of N60billion

“ADF does not stand for any political party,” the minister, who is also the group’s grand leader, said. It represents those who are looking for trustworthy leadership. It represents those who yearn for Inter-Ministerial Direct Labour jobs in order to better their lives.

“It stands for people who will change boys to men and girls to women. It stands for people who will turn Akwa Ibom back to a destination. It stands for people who will take over from where this government will stop, and move on to actualise Akwa Ibom dream in terms of development.”

The Coordinator of ADF in Eket Senatorial district, Hon. Victor Antai, who said ADF is open to all Akwa ibom people devoid of political inclination and ethnicity put their target at 2,500,000 members in Akwa Ibom state.

He charged the people of Eket Senatorial district to be on the vanguard of dependable leadership by spreading the message of ADF which is “dependable and efficient leadership across the state.”