Destiny of Nigeria lies in our hands- Osinbajo

Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo in his message titled “Coming of Age” which he delivered as a special guest of honour at the Lagos State 58th Independence anniversary interdenominational church service held at Deeper Life Bible Church headquarters in Gbagada, Lagos on Sunday has told Nigerians that the destiny of the country lies in their hands.

Quoting from the Bible Hebrews 11: 24 -29, the Vice President said at 58 Nigeria has come of age thus charging Nigerians to reject certain things that are offensive to God such as corruption, stealing of both national and private resources and also to obey God by rejecting tribalism and ethnicity as well as all forms of division.

“Because of the obedience of Moses because Moses rejected what God hates, the children of Israel by faith were able to cross the Red Sea, we too will walk across the red sea, all the challenges facing us as a nation, we will surmount them. The responsibility of coming of age belongs to the children of God”, he said.

Osinbajo urged Nigerians to obey God by rejecting ’’God-fatherism’’ and ethnicity adding that all Nigerians are one and equal before God.

“So, I say to you children of God, as our nation comes of age, the destiny of our nation lies in our hands, lies in the hands of those of us who are called by His name. Somehow God has redesigned the redemption of nations around the sacrifices of the saints.”

In his remarks, Gov. Ambode, said: “Looking back, the Almighty God has been good to us as a nation. Nothing can be better than to reciprocate His kind gestures and favours with thanksgiving to glorify His name for the goodness and mercies over the past 58 years as a sovereign nation.

“As we celebrate, I want us to hold steadfast and continue to uphold all our past heroes who sacrificed to liberate the nation from the clutches of colonialism. Let me use this opportunity to commend all the men of God in this country and urge them not to be tired of their intervention and restoration of hope to our nation and our future.”

In his message titled: ‘Becoming a man God uses beyond his generation’, Pastor Kumuyi urged all Nigerians to yield themselves for divine usage because “God still uses yielded men and women to execute His divine mandate in every family, in every institution, in every industry, in every field, everywhere.”