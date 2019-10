Destiny Kids act, Favour Iwueze has welcomed her first child with her husband Okpaleze.

The gospel singer’s brother, Joshua Iwueze shared news of his sister’s safe delivery on his Instagram page on Saturday, while expressing his happiness in being the latest uncle in town.

READ ALSO: Actress Oma Nnadi welcomes 2nd baby with hubby



He wrote, “Congrats big sister @imfavouriwueze my heart is bouncing with Joy. latest uncle in town”