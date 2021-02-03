Despite testing positive to COVID-19, Justice Nyako flouts guidelines

A judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Justice Binta Nyako, has allegedly tested positive to the coronavirus disease otherwise referred to as COVID-19.

Impeccable sources at the court who pleaded not to be named in print, told our correspondent that despite knowing her COVID-19 status, Justice Nyako “flagrantly went ahead to attend the valedictory session held in honour of Late Justice Ibrahim Watila of the Court who was buried last weekend.

It would be recalled that the Court on Thursday, January 28, 2021, bade farewell to late Justice Watila, of the Abeokuta Division of the Federal High Court, who passed away after a brief illness.

According to one of the sources, Justice Nyako was sighted at the function, which held at the Ukeje Hall of the Federal High Court headquarters in Abuja, hugging and chatting with both her colleagues on the Bench and some senior staffers of the judiciary.

“The behaviour exhibited by Justice Nyako by flagrantly ignoring the COVID-19 safety protocols, is quite outrageous and unbecoming of a judicial officer of her standing.

I wonder why she would mingle and pass the deadly virus to her colleagues and other dignitaries at the burial ceremonies of her colleague, when she could have simply stayed away in self-isolation in compliance with the Federal Government’s safety measures to contain the rampaging pandemic,” the source lamented.

Daily Times exclusively gathered that two of her children tested positive to the disease and had already commenced treatment.

Another source while alleging that she might have contracted the disease from her children, added, “It is very bad of her to appear in public when she was supposed to be on self-isolation.

“I don’t know why an educated person of her status would be that wicked to grace a public gathering knowing the implications of such an action,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Justice Nyako’s court has been deserted for some days now.

Our correspondent who visited the court on Wednesday morning reports that the court was empty except for some staff who were seen outside talking in hushed tones.

Efforts to get the court’s Information Officer, Catherine Nwandu, were unsuccessful as her phone number was “unreachable” at the time of filing this report.