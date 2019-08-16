Despite being targeted by vile racist abuse, Kevin Oghenetega Tamaraebi Bakumo-Abraham, known as Tammy Abraham has vowed to continue taking penalties.

The english born who plays for forward for chelsea, missed from the spot to send the UEFA Super Cup to Anfield and was then racially abused online

Chelsea will battle Leicester City in the Premier League this weekend Tammy Abraham has revealed his next line of action following racists’ abuse after his penalty miss for Chelsea against Liverpool in the Super Cup clash.

Abraham’s saved spot-kick saw the Reds cart home the Super Cup and gave trolls a window to blast him with offensive tweets on social media.