1st November 2020
by Our Correspondent
Despite lockdown, EPL matches will continue, UK govt assures

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday that English Premier League matches will continue during a month-long national lockdown starting next week.

The return of the lockdown was to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Johnson had in an address said there was a need for a return to the lockdown measure as the pandemic was showing no signs of abating.

(Reuters/NAN)

