Despite lockdown, EPL matches will continue, UK govt assures

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday that English Premier League matches will continue during a month-long national lockdown starting next week.
The return of the lockdown was to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
Johnson had in an address said there was a need for a return to the lockdown measure as the pandemic was showing no signs of abating.
(Reuters/NAN)
