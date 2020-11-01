Despite lockdown, EPL matches will continue, UK govt assures

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday that English Premier League matches will continue during a month-long national lockdown starting next week.

The return of the lockdown was to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Johnson had in an address said there was a need for a return to the lockdown measure as the pandemic was showing no signs of abating.

(Reuters/NAN)

