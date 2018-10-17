Despite killings, Plateau still open for business – Lalong

Governor Simon Lalong has said Plateau is open for business despite the civil unrest that has bedevilled the state in recent times.

Lalong stated this on Tuesday in Jos while declaring the 2018 Jos Trade Fair open.

He said, “Plateau State still remains the destination for business even as relative peace has returned to the State, if not so all of you will not be here looking so cheerful”.

Represented by the Deputy Governor Sonni Gwanle Tyoden, Lalong said, “as a government one of our policy thrust has been to provide enabling environment for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to grow and also be sustained for the economic well-being of the State.

“Also the establishment of Plateau State Micro Investment Development Agency (PLASMIDA) by this administration is to strengthen the growth and development of these MSMEs.

“I urge all the people of the State and our teaming exhibitors and investors to the fair to use this opportunity to establish beneficial mutual business relationships that will result in the establishment of cottage industries in the State, as government has investment incentives for our investors in the State.

“Our doors are open to genuine and serious investors to the State and we assure them of government support”, Lalong said.