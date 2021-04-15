Despite COVID-19, Nigeria earned $2.6b global FDI – APC

By Tom Okpe

The All Progressives Congress, APC has said despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria is still Africa’s biggest economy, remaining at the top of investment destination with $2.6 billion earning in Foreign Direct Investment, FDI.

The APC, while reacting to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP on the ruling party’s response to twitter’s decision to cite its African operations in Ghana in Abuja on Thursday said:

“Despite uncertainties over the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria earned $2.6billion of the global volume of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), surpassing major competitor South Africa with ($2.5b), according to the latest 2020 United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Investment Trends Monitor.”

The APC, through its National Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), John James Akpanudoedeh told journalists at the party National Secretariat, Abuja that, “decision or rationale of private concerns, particularly businesses on where to cite their operations are their exclusive preserve. It is a no issue.

“However, for the PDP that mocks the country and its citizens over what it celebrates as missed ‘business prospects,’ such political party does not mean well for the country and should definitely not be considered as a governance option.

It is exhausting and depressing highlighting PDP’s ignominious past. The APC will rather consolidate and focus on how Nigeria is finally getting it right under President Muhammadu Buhari.

“How come, what the PDP terms the present ‘misrule’ did not stop multinational technology companies, Facebook and Google from opening offices in Nigeria. Neither did it stop the world’s largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev and multinational food manufacturing giants, Kellogg’s from establishing their multi-billion Naira brewery and factory in Nigeria.”

The APC noted that Nigeria’s current status as Africa’s largest economy was achieved under the President Buhari-led APC administration and “our industrious citizens are the ultimate beneficiaries.

“Nigeria is doing a lot through the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) which was set up by this administration to remove bureaucratic constraints to doing business in Nigeria and the ongoing implementation of Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

“Nigeria is on the right trajectory and the PDP cannot wish away these solid achievements,” he stated.

He reminds Twitter and other frontline social media platforms of their important responsibilities to curb fakenews, disinformation and hate speech, pointing that, “in the last US presidential election, the proactive roles played by social media operators in checking fake news and divisive rhetoric is a solid pointer to how proper social media usage ultimately benefits society.

“We expect no less in Nigeria from social media operators,” he added.