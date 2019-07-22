Nollywood actor cum politician, Desmond Elliot has called for the ban of foreign movies in Nigeria to enable the growth of the Nigerian Movie Industry.

The 45-year-old representing Surulere constituency at the Lagos State house of assembly said this in an interview with HIPTV, as he spoke on the current situation of the country’s Movie Industry.

According to him, the Federal Government should make it difficult for foreign content to come into the country so that local content from Nigeria can grow.