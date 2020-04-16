.Says violators will face full wrath of the law

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has warned of tough consequences for members of the organised transport sector who continue to breach the existing restriction order by resorting to night travels.

The IGP warned that the development has proven to be counter-productive as it undermines the tireless efforts of the Federal Government at curbing the spread of the deadly coronavirus, otherwise refferred to as Covid-19.

According to a statement from the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, the warning was sequel to intelligence at the disposal of the Force showing that road transport workers, especially interstate operators, have continued to defy the lockdown order and cessation of movements as emplaced by the Federal Government as they continue to embark on night journeys.

“Consequently, the IGP has directed Commissioners of Police to ensure full implementation of the restriction order, especially as it relates to night travel without being unmindful of categories of exempted persons and the fundamental human rights of Nigerians”.

The IGP, while restating that the lockdown is for 24 hours daily and that night hours are not excluded, called on the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and the Public Transport Owners of Nigeria Association amongst others, to warn their members to strictly adhere to the restriction order.

He warned that violators will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, the IGP has appreciated the understanding and cooperation of Nigerians in this trying period and assured that the Force will continue to do its best to protect the lives and property of Nigerians.

The IGP equally enjoined Nigerians to take advantage of emergency numbers of the Force which can be found at https://www.npf.gov.ng/information/emergency_number.php in reaching out to relevant police authority at the various command levels.