The Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) in Kano State, has urged residents to desist from the habit of open defecations and resort to the use of toilet facilities to guarantee a hygienic and clean environment.

The Managing Director of the agency, Allhaji Ibrahim Salisu made the call when he led a team of Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) to Madobi Local Government Area for a campaign against open defecation across the State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Agency, Malama Amina Lawan a copy of which was made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Saturday.

Salisu stressed that good sanitation habits would drastically reduce the spread of communicable diseases in communities.

He said the state government was working tirelessly with various international partners in the water and sanitation sector to ensure a clean environment and safe water for communities across the state.

Salisu observed that by ensuring the safety of potable water, regular clearing of the drainages and stopping of open defecation would also reduce expenditure on medicine by families.

He called on community leaders and other relevant stakeholders to carry home the message of the campaign against open defecation to ensure a healthy living condition for citizens.

Earlier, the Director planning of the council, Alhaji Yusuf Abdullahi, who represented the council’s Chairman, advised the team on water, sanitation and hygiene in the area to sanction anyone found engaging in open defecation and work closely with the vanguard against open defecation in all nooks and crannies of the area.

Also in his remarks, the Head of Department, Water Sanitation and Hygiene in the Local Government Area, Malam Adamu Muhammad said they had achieved a lot in the campaign against open defecation.

“The number of villages in Madobi Local Government Area stands at 193 out of which only 11 had open defecation complaints”, he said.