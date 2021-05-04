Deputy Speaker, Wase celebrates Gov. Lalong at 58

By Tom Okpe

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase has congratulated the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong as he attains the age of 58.

In a congratulatory letter, issued Chief Press Secretary to Wase, Umar Muhammad Puma, at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja on Tuesday, Wase eulogised the governor’s good virtues, describing him as a leader with sterling qualities that have brought uncommon development, peace and unity on the Plateau.

“As Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, we have gained a lot from your wealth of experience and selfless service to the region and the country at large.

“Your humility, dedication to unity and commitment for a better Plateau, northern region and Nigeria is unquestionable.”

The Deputy Speaker called on the people of Plateau state irrespective of party affiliation to continue to support and pray for the Governor to succeed.

“I am optimistic that with the right support and prayers from all stakeholders, Governor Lalong will exceed our expectations,” Wase said.