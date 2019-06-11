Deputy Senate President: Race narrowed as Kalu bows out, supports Omo- Agege

By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The race for position of the Deputy Senate President in today’s election Senate leadership has been narrowed down as one of the contenders, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu withdrew and pledge his support to Ovie Omo- Agege.

Recall that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege had officially been endorsed by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Kalu, former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu said he wished to drop his ambition to support the party’s candidate, Omo-Agege while he also endorsed the duo of Senator Ahmed Lawan and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila for the positions of Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively.

Bowing to the supremacy of the party, Kalu he will always abide by the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari and the NWC of the APC.

Kalu, elected to represent Abia North Senatorial District, in a statement issued Monday by his media office said , “I decided to throw my hat into the ring to contest for the position of Deputy Senate President after wide consultations with stakeholders especially my political associates, friends and colleagues (returning senators and senators–elect).

” However, I use this medium to announce my withdrawal from the race in the interest of the APC and Nigeria at large.

” I contested and won election as a Senator on the platform of the APC and as such, I cannot go against the decision of my party.

” The party, I am optimistic will consider the South East for other principal positions in the Senate and House of Representatives for the sake of national unity.

“The South East should be ably and well represented at the top hierarchy of the 9th national assembly.

“The 9th national assembly will work harmoniously regardless of party affiliations to ensure that the executive and judiciary arms of government are complemented in a bid to build a prosperous Nigeria”